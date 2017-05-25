Newtown vandals attack Ladywell Centre

Shop owners are calling for action after vandals smashed their way through a shopping centre last weekend.

The perpetrators struck the Ladywell Shopping Centre in Newtown, between noon on Sunday, and 7am on Monday morning.

Four shops were targeted with windows and doors smashed and items taken.

Lisa Armes, who has been running Jalna’s Cafe since November, said she was heartbroken when she discovered the mess left on Sunday morning.

She said: “It was horrible, I was heartbroken when I came in on Monday morning to see what they had done.

“We think it happened on Sunday evening, and it is the first time it has happened to me, but others have said it has happened before.

“They’ve picked up a board outside and thrown it through the window, and looked around inside and took stuff.

“They are scumbags who have done this.”

In the cafe, the people in question took £40 from the till float and took the staff’s tip box.

They then climbed onto a chair and left the store.

Despite the attack on her shop, Lisa said she will not be beaten, will put measures in place and carry on trading as normal.

Her shop re-opened for business on Tuesday.

She added: “We will re-open on Tuesday, we need to get more money back in the till!

“We have to stay strong and carry on trading.

“It is another day and we keep going.

“Other shops weren’t targeted because they had CCTV warning signs, so we will be investing in cameras to protect ourselves next time.”

Ian Cook, from IC Quality Meats which was one of the stores in the centre which was not targeted, said this has happened more than once. He said something needs to be done.

“Only last week there were two shops targeted elsewhere in Newtown.

“Incidents like this come with the territory, but we’re calling for something to happen.”

Police are investigating the break ins and are appealing for information.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a report of burglary to a number of shops in Ladywell Centre, Newtown.”

The burglary is thought to have happened some time between 12pm on Sunday, May 21, and 7am on Monday, May 22.

Anyone with information is asked to report it by calling 101, or if you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.