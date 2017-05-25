AM told she deserves to be shot on campaign trail in Presteigne

A POLITICIAN was told she deserved to be shot by a man who mimed firing a gun at her as she campaigned in Presteigne.

Kirsty Williams, Brecon and Radnorshire AM and Education Minister was out on the campaign trail with Lib Dem parliamentary candidate James Gibson-Watt.

A man wound down his window and told her she ‘deserved to be shot’, before he mimed firing a gun, and made a sound as if he was shooting her, before driving off.

Speaking after the incident to Wales Online, Ms Williams, the only Lib Dem in the National Assembly, said she fears this will stop people from getting involved in politics.

She also confirmed a volunteer with the Lib Dem’s had been racially abused.

She said: “Unfortunately it just seems that this kind of discourse is becoming the norm. We’ve had a volunteer racially abused this week.

“She feels that she can’t go and deliver any leaflets because she was racially abused while just out delivering them.

“Why would people want to put themselves and potentially their families through this?

“This happens to many of my colleagues across the political spectrum and it’s just a real shame.”

It comes a year after Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered in her own constituency.

Last year, it was reported by The Guardian that at least 25 MPs had received identical death threats, with messages threatening to kill them and their family, along with a picture of a severed head.

At the time Chris Bryant, a former Shadow Minister, said threats against politicians were on the rise and those who are women, gay or from a minority ethnic background appeared to receive the worst treatment.

Former Lib Dem AM and Powys County Councillor William Powell was appalled by the incident, and said a stand needs to be made.

He said: “The threat to my Welsh Liberal Democrat friend and colleague Kirsty Williams is an absolute outrage.

“Just last week Byron Davies, outgoing Conservative MP for Gower, received death threats.

“Last night, after “Sharp End”, I was speaking to Stephen Doughty, outgoing MP for Cardiff South and Penarth, about his friend Jo Cox MP, who was murdered on the streets of Batley and Spen last year.

“With the tragic news from Manchester Arena - and these outpourings of hate - we need to make a stand.

“The consequences of doing otherwise are too terrible to contemplate.”