Powys County Council's new cabinet announced

THE 10 cabinet members for the new Powys County Council (PCC) have been announced.

Leader Councillor Rosemarie Harris, made the announcement on Monday along with the members’ areas of responsibility.

Cllr Harris was elected Executive Leader of the council at the meeting on Thursday, May 18, when she revealed the cabinet would have six Independent and four Welsh Conservative members.

She said: “The cabinet is made up from the coalition of the Independent Group and Welsh Conservatives but is one that will act as one team on behalf of the people of Powys.

“I have appointed a team with a blend of experience, knowledge and fresh ideas – we have five members with cabinet experience and five new to role. We have more women on the cabinet than before.

“It is a cabinet that represents all parts of the county and I hope that it is the most inclusive the council has experienced. As a team we have the determination to deliver real change for the people of Powys.”

The new cabinet is:

Leader: Cllr Rosemarie Harris (Llangynidr).

Deputy Leader and Finance: Cllr Aled Davies (Llanrhaedr-ym- Mochnant/Llansilin).

Housing and Countryside Services: Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson (Meifod).

Education: Cllr Myfanwy Alexander (Banwy).

HR and Communications: Cllr James Evans (Gwernyfed).

Adult Social Care: Cllr Stephen Hayes (Montgomery).

Regen and Planning: Cllr Martin Weale (Llanbadarn Fawr).

Highways: Cllr Liam Fitzpatrick (Talybont-on-Usk).

Children, Youth, Libraries and Leisure Services: Cllr Rachel Powell (Beguildy).

Property and Waste: Cllr Phyl Davies (Blaen Hafren)