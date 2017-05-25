Montgomeryshire stands side by side with Manchester

THE People of Montgomeryshire stood side by side with Manchester on Tuesday evening, with a memorial event held in Newtown.

Organised by the Montgomeryshire General Election candidates, they all turned out alongside people young and old to observe a minute’s silence.

Newtown Mayor Sue Newham gave a speech and words were read out and a minute’s silence was observed.

Conservative candidate Glyn Davies said: “I think it was appropriate and the right thing to do to support these young people who have died in Manchester.

“I have suspended campaigning and all meetings today, and campaigning in Clwyd South where I was due to go, has been cancelled.

“While there is a threat it would be crazy to be campaigning.”

Jane Dodds, Lib Dem candidate, praised the respectful event, which attracted more than 50 people of all ages.

She added: “There were people young and old there and a statement was read out.

“It was just a really respectful thing to do.

“You don’t want these things to happen, and have to hold things like this, but it showed Montgomeryshire stands and supports the people of Manchester.”