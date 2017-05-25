Newtown teen tells frightening account of Manchester arena attack

A Newtown man has described the frightening moments as he and a friend were caught up in the Manchester Arena terrorist attacks.

Tom Diggett, 18, and his friend Katie Thomas-Parry went to the arena on Monday evening to enjoy American singer Ariana Grande’s concert.

But a night of joy and happiness quickly turned to disaster as the pop star closed the show.

A man, now known as 23-year-old Salman Abedi, set off a home-made bomb in the foyer, killing 22 people and injuring 64.

Tom believes the terrible memories of Monday evening will stick with him forever.

He said: “I was just scared. We didn’t know what it was. We didn’t know if there was going to be another.

“I felt the most terrified I had ever felt in my life, people were asking me for help when I couldn’t even sort myself out.

“I just couldn’t believe this was happening at a concert, like why us, why here?

“Everyone in the arena paused and it was almost like it all happened in slow motion.

“Everyone broke out into screams and started running all in different directions, I saw people rows in front of me drop to the floor in shock and little girls crying holding on to their mums who looked just as scared.

“I just felt heartbroken as soon as I saw the news of fatalities I knew this was something terrible that was going to stick with me forever.”

This week, police confirmed the attacker died in the blast, and have made arrests in connection with the bombing.

On Wednesday, police said they were investigating a network behind the bomber.

Speaking to the County Times, Tom described the panic in the wake of Monday’s terrible tragedy and how people clambered to safety, including himself and his friend.

He said: “The concert ended with Ariana’s last song ‘Dangerous Woman’.

“She went off stage and the band played out the song and the concert finished.

“The lights came back on.

“I’d say about a minute later, just as I was grabbing my bag, I turned around and there was a huge bang. It appeared to come from the top of the arena.

“I didn’t see anything from the explosion.

“We ran and tried to get out of one exit but it was blocked and there was still a lot of fear all around me, quickly I noticed people getting out another way so I ran across the floor with my friend and followed.

“On my way out I saw people running from where the explosion had happened, screaming and telling us to get out. Me and my friend ran down the steps of the arena and to the car.

“The first thing I saw was tens of police cars flashing lights and people on the streets everywhere, on their phones trying to find loved ones and hysterical little girls being helped by police and strangers.

“We got to my friend’s car and drove straight away as we wanted to be away as quickly as possible.

“We had to follow traffic a completely different way to home as all the roads were blocked.

“I knew this was something terrible, that is going to stick with me forever.”

n Elsewhere, on Wednesday it was confirmed Martyn Hett, 29, who had been missing, had died in the attack.

A friend of Mr Hett’s, Tom Williams, from Forden, took to Facebook to pay tribute to his friend.

He said: “To an iconic friend that loved to laugh. RIP Martyn. I hope they have Mariah Carey on repeat for you in heaven.”

n Across the country, army officers and armed police have been deployed, with armed officers even patrolling the streets of Shrewsbury on Tuesday evening.