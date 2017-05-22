Royal boost to celebration of 130 years of Newtown Carnival

The 130-year history of Newtown Carnival was celebrated on Saturday, May 13, thanks to Newtown Local History Group and Newtown Carnival Trust.

Members of the community joined the party at the Monty Club to share their stories, photos and memorabilia of past carnivals.

Frank Moore was on hand to show a carnival photograph slide show and a number of past Carnival Queens put in an appearance along with this year’s Queen, Billiee-Jo Lloyd.

This year’s Newtown Carnival will take place on Saturday, June 10.

Members of the History Group will be there to promote their 2018 calendar and new publication, the Newtonian, as well as past publications. This will be another opportunity for you to share your pictures and stories of the carnival over the past 130 years.

Pictured: Three Newtown Carnival Queens at the celebration event. From left are Heleena Owen (2016), Ellie Jones (Elspeth Pierce) (1967), and Billiee-Jo Lloyd (2017).