TNS have signed defender Blaine Hudson in their first business of the summer.

The 25 year old defender joins from Vanarama Conference side Chester with the aim of making the step up to Welsh Premier level and taste Champions League football.

Hudson is a former Norwich City and Cambridge United youngster who also spent a spell at Wrexham before joining Chester.

Meanwhile departing Park Hall is Romanian defender Micah Leca who joined in January and academy graduate Jamie Jones.

