Powys all clear after cyber attack

Staff at the local authority have found no damage from last weekend’s cyber attack but say they are remaining vigilant.

As of Monday, no systems were affected at Powys County Hall, and staff continue protecting systems from disruption. A number of actions have been taken and extra security controls have been put in place

NHS Wales Informatics Service (the council’s email provider) as a precautionary measure has put email restrictions in place from Friday evening and these remained in place until Thursday morning, May 18.

The restrictions mean that no external (outside NHS Wales and PCC) incoming email will have been received.

In addition, all external emails received from 00:01 on Friday, May 12, to 9.30am on Thursday, May 18, have been deleted.

There are a number of areas the council would particularly wish to highlight:

Postal votes: Please note that if you have sent a postal or proxy vote application via email to electoral.services@powys.gov.uk since midnight on Thursday your application will have been deleted.

The deadline for postal applications is 5pm on May 23.

The council suggests that you look to apply again using either the postal service (via Electoral Services, Powys County Council, County Hall, Llandrindod Wells, Powys, LD1 5LG, or by faxing in your application form to 01597 826220).

PCC also suggests that you review its website or social media accounts for further information and updates.

Job applications: Application forms submitted via the PCC online web recruitment site will not have been affected however if you have applied for a job with Powys County Council since midnight on Thursday via the job applications email account, your application will have been deleted and you will need to apply again using the postal service (via The Recruitment Team, Employment Services, Powys County Council, County Hall, Llandrindod Wells, Powys, LD1) or by dropping applications off at County Hall.

PCC has also amended the closing dates for those jobs which closed over the weekend or are closing shortly.

Where jobs had closing dates of Friday, May 12, through to Wednesday, May 17, these closing dates have been amended to Sunday, May 21

A spokesperson said: “In general, work is ongoing to continue to monitor our digital services to ensure our protection is as strong as it can be and further updates will be issued as we know more.”