Bookies backing Tories for double Powys success

Glyn and Chris Davies are odds on with the book makers to retain their seats for the Conservatives at the General Election.

Glyn Davies, sitting in Montgomeryshire, will be out to make it three wins in a row on June 8 as candidates hit the campaign trail in the run-up to polling day.

William Hill is predicting the Conservatives will gain seven seats in Wales to put them above Labour in the overall picture.

Montgomeryshire is a strong seat for the Tories, after once being a Lib Dem stronghold under Alex Carlile and Lembit Opik.

The book makers have Mr Davies at 1/8 on to reclaim the seat for another five years.

Jane Dodds, for the Lib Dems, has other ideas and is hoping her third election battle in three years will end with success.

She is 9/2 to cause an upset, with Plaid Cymru’s Aled Morgan Hughes priced at 66/1.

Labour’s Iwan Wyn Jones is 80/1, with Richard Chaloner for the Green Party priced at 100/1.

Des Parkinson stood in the previous general and Assembly elections for UKIP, however the party has not announced a candidate this time.

Another safe seat with the book makers is Chris Davies in Brecon and Radnorshire at 9/2.

He produced a big swing to take the constituency off Lib Dem Roger Williams last time and will be hoping his two years in office will not be coming to an early end.

James Gibson-Watt, fresh from a successful county council election, is 3/1 to regain the seat back for the Lib Dems.

Dan Lodge for the Labour Party is 40/1, Peter Gilbert for UKIP is priced at 100/1, and Kate Heneghan for the Green Party is at 150/1.