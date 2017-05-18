Riverside set to become a hub for community

Past action from Riverside with the now defunct Newtown United hosting Meifod

NEWTOWN will look to become a hub of community sport in the near future.

The handover of the town’s recreation land from county to town council control is nearing completion and will see the Riverside complex fall under local control.

For two years the football pitches have been left in limbo.

However it has been confirmed the pitches will be in Town Council control for next season with local sports clubs invited to help form a new consortium of stakeholders.

Newtown mayor Richard Edwards hoped the Riverside would soon be managed by the town, for the town and develop the recreation land through lottery funding.

“This land is important to the town,” said cllr Edwards. “Taking over so much land is a massive commitment but we know that many clubs depend on it.

“We hope such clubs will help form a consortium which will build on the successful grant applications we have already made to the Big Lottery Fund.”

Already Hafren Cycling Club has expressed interest in developing some of the complex and cllr Edwards expects more to follow.

“It would see clubs represented on the consortium develop close relationships intended to help grant applications and improve and maintain facilities,” added cllr Edwards.

“We are fortunate in Newtown to have two state of the art artificial pitches but we can appreciate the desire for sports clubs to have their own facilities.”

Newtown currently has two recreation level football clubs but due to a lack of pitches in the town have rented Latham Park from Newtown Football Club for the past three seasons.

Last season a third club, Newtown Rovers, folded due to rent costs but have indicated hopes of re-forming on the Riverside.