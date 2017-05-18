Double delight for Davies and Ducati

CHAZ Davies hit back from the controversy of Assen to complete a double at Imola last weekend.

The Presteigne star lashed out at the “dangerous and arrogant” Jon Rea following last month's flashpoint in the fourth round of the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) in Holland when the Kawasaki rider was accused of dangerous riding.

However the Ducati star gained the perfect revenge in Italy last weekend with his double victory representing his team’s fourth successive triumph on the track.

Davies set the tone in race one, setting a new circuit record with an unmatched pace to celebrate a seven second victory Rea.

Davies was just as impressive in race two and led from the eighth lap to the flag to cross the line four seconds clear of Rea.

The Irishman’s two second places ensured himself still comfortable at the top of the championship with the deficit reduced to 74 points ahead of round six in Donington later this month.

Davies could not hide his delight as his love affair with the Imola track continued.

Davies said: “For the first time this year, I feel we’ve been the benchmark from the beginning.

“We were able to find our rhythm on Friday, and it sort of snowballed from there. The team has done an awesome job, the bike worked superbly in both races, in different conditions.

“It was interesting on Sunday. We got mixed up at the first start, but after the re-start we got a good launch and I was able to make some good moves that put us in a good position.

“Thanks to all the Italian fans for showing up this weekend, their push was something special.”

Ducati superbike project manager Ernesto Marinelli insisted victories at Imola were all the sweeter.

“Once again, Imola coincided with a really emotional weekend,” said Marinelli. “Chaz rode two flawless races, and we dedicate the wins to all the ‘Ducatisti who flooded the circuit and showed their passion.”