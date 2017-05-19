Llanidloes boutique shares catwalk with top celebrity stylist

L’ARMOIRE Boutique in Llanidloes shared the spotlight with Gok Wan when he brought his Fashion Brunch Club to Cardiff on April 29.

The event showcased a range of looks from L’Armoire’s Spring/Summer collection at a catwalk show hosted by the celebrity stylist.

Gok also hosted a question and answer session before surprising an audience member with a makeover.

Guests were treated to prosecco and a two-course brunch at the New House Hotel, as well as goodie bags.

Polly Lovegrove, from L’Armoire, said: “Gok Wan was hilarious – seriously funny, a real showman, the atmosphere was electric when he walked onto the stage. His humour and warmth got everyone revved up.

“The catwalk show began and we saw our beautiful Spring/Summer collections being modelled by some lovely ladies.

“It was a perfect opportunity to network with other boutiques from around Wales.

“On the catwalk we were treated to a fantastic show of occasion wear, bridal wear, lingerie and sportswear as well as amazing hats and fascinators.

“Gok’s make-over using an outfit from our occasion wear department at L’Armoire was a real highlight for us.

“Denise was picked out from the crowd and Gok’s passion for making women look and feel good was evident as he gave her the most heartwarming hug when she had to brave the audience with her new look.

“I can honestly say we had an amazing day. Gok and his team were so friendly and fun to be around, it was a great pleasure to be involved in the Brunch Club experience.”