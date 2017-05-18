South Powys reach national school seven’s rugby final

SOUTH Powys Schools reached a national rugby final for the first time ever last week.

The under 11s side made history with their victory at the Welsh Schools Junior Seven’s Championship in Dunvant last week.

The side came up against the best 20 schools districts from throughout Wales and despite their underdog status would stun all by progressing to the semi-final unbeaten.

South Powys ensured a piece of history by overcoming Pontypridd to set-up a final with Cardiff Schools.

Cup favourites Cardiff went into the game having already won the Welsh Schools DC Thomas Cup earlier in the season but came up against a spirited South Powys side.

In the end the capital side proved just strong enough, edging glory by two tries to one.

Spokesman Clive Rees said: “The commitment throughout the season has been tremendous and a big thanks must also go to the coaches Tapper Page and Shaun Hughes who have developed the squad into an excellent unit.

“Finally, a big thanks to the local rugby clubs at Brecon and Gwernyfed RFC, for the use of their excellent facilities throughout the season.”