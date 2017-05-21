Theresa May gives support to General Election candidate from Llanfyllin

Fresh from a county council election, Llanfyllin Town Councillor Simon Baynes is hoping to break into Parliament in the upcoming general election.

Cllr Baynes, who will be standing for the Conservatives in Clwyd South, is hoping to topple Labour in the seat.

He stood in the seat for the Assembly election last year, coming second to Labour’s government minister Ken Skates, receiving 4,846 votes.

And this year, fresh off missing out in the Llanwddyn ward in the Powys County Council elections, he is hoping to go one better.

In the election, he will go up against Labour’s Susan Elan Jones, who has held the seat since 2010.

UKIP’s Jeanette Bassford-Barton, Plaid Cymru’s Christopher Allen and Lib Dem Bruce Roberts will be the other candidates standing in his way.

Prior to, and straight after the election, Cllr Baynes was out on the campaign trail, canvassing across the constituency.

And last week he received a boost when he met with Prime Minister Theresa May.

Following the meeting, Cllr Baynes said on social media: “It was a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Theresa May last week and discuss our campaign in Clwyd South.

“She is very popular with voters locally and appeals to many former Labour voters who are switching to the Conservatives in this election in Clwyd South.”

Previously, Cllr Baynes, of Bodfach Hall, has challenged in Montgomeryshire to be elected in Parliament.

In Lib Dem Lembit Opik’s final election victory, Cllr Baynes came second with 8,246 votes in 2005.