Mid Wales pair in BRC action

THE region’s top rally crews head north for the RSAC Scottish Rally this weekend.

Osian Pryce of Aberangell will be joined by co-driver Dale Furniss of Llanrhaeadr while Aberdovey’s Tom Cave will also be vying for points over 74 miles in the third round of the Prestone MSA British Rally Championship (BRC).

Spencer Sport ace Pryce will hope for a clean drive following handbake problems in last month’s Pirelli Rally in Cumbria while also seeking his first win of the season.

Similarly Cave will hope to drive a Hyundai to their first BRC round victory in 13 years.