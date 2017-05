DAVID Higgins topped the podium at the Olympus Rally, round three of the 2017 American Rally Association (ARA) championship.

Three weeks after losing an intense battle with Subaru team-mate Travis Pastrana at the Oregon Trail Rally, Higgins of Trefeglwys bounced back by winning seven of the 10 stages to prevail.

“I’m happy to have a good event and be back on the top of podium,” said Higgin