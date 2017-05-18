Llanrhaeadr in Monty Cup final

TEN man Llanrhaeadr were handed a fright before booking their place in the final of the MP Foulkes Montgomeryshire Cup with a 6-4 extra time win over Abermule at Berriew on Tuesday.

Llanrhaeadr stormed ahead through goals from Tom Bailey, Tom Evans and Iwan Matthews before Mule hit back to restore parity by half-time through Ryan Evans, Charlie Humphreys and Steff Rowlands.

Dan Kelly saw red for Llanrhaeadr early in the second-half with Mule capitalising to lead through Ryan Evans only for Tom Evans’ instant reply to force extra-time.

Despite their numerical disadvantage goals from Matthews and White ensured Llanrhaeadr glory and a final date against either Berriew or Llanfair United.

Llanfair United steamrollered Guilsfield 8-3 in midweek to book their semi date.

James Davies starred with four goals while Ben Jones, Steve Andrew, Josh Astley and an own goal cancelled replies from Luke Francis, George Clifton and Adam Jenkins.