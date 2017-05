LLANYMYNECH will look to lift their first silverware since reforming in 2011 when they take on Berriew Reserves in the final of the Mid Wales Trophies Consolation Cup tonight (Friday) at 7.30pm.

The match will be played at Berriew’s Talbot Field and will also represent the final match at the helm for Rhiewsiders manager Jonny Roberts before taking up the reins of the newly formed Forden United ahead of their return next season.