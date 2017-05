TNS manager Craig Harrison has been shortlisted for the Dafabet Welsh Premier manager of the season award.

The Saints boss mastermined the club’s record breaking winning run and assault on the Irn-Bru Cup this season while also winning a third successive title, ending a staggering 27 points clear.

Also on the shortlist is Bala Town manager Colin Caton, Connahs Quay’s Andy Morrison and Cefn Druids manager Huw Griffiths.