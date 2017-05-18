Woman pushed glass into teen's mouth in Bishops Castle party

A woman smashed a glass into the face of a teenager during an argument at a private Christmas Eve party in Bishops Castle.

The glass shattered inside the 17-year-old’s mouth, leaving her with blood pouring from her face.

The clash at The Underground in Station Street left the victim with cuts to her face, lips and ears and hairline fractures to two of her teeth.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court last week 26-year-old Tara Gwilliam escaped immediate custody after admitting wounding the teenager.

She was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and must complete 200-hours of unpaid work.

In addition, Gwilliam, of Churn Close, Lydbury North, near Ludlow, must pay £1,650 compensation to the victim and will be subject of a five-year restraining order.

Judge Peter Barrie said Gwilliam had been involved in very serious behaviour which caused nasty facial injuries.

He accepted Gwilliam had shown genuine remorse and he was aware her mother-in-law relied on her for care.

“It is also right to say you have been punished by the loss of your career and it is to your credit you have found alternative work,” he said.

Mr Robert Edwards, prosecuting, said the incident happened in the early hours of Christmas Eve last year when the victim and her boyfriend went for a cigarette.

Gwilliam pushed the victim’s boyfriend with both hands into a fence where they were standing.

When the 17-year-old asked what she was doing and placed a hand on the defendant’s left arm, Gwilliam turned to face her.

“The victim had no time to realise what was going on as the defendant thrust a glass into her face and then immediately left the scene,” he said.

The victim, a student who has been offered a university place, was given first aid at the nearby fire station before being taken to hospital in Telford.

Mr Mark Thompson, for Gwilliam, said his client had already been punished by losing her career as a carer for adults with learning disabilities.

He said the incident was “a spontaneous act” and was not pre-meditated as she had reacted when already holding a glass.

“She is genuinely devastated by the result of her actions,” he added.