Police appeal as vandals hit family crypt in Newtown

A police investigation is underway after a spate of incidents saw a family crypt damaged at a church in Newtown.

Within the last few weeks vandals have set a bin on fire and smashed in the door to the Jones’ family crypt at St Mary’s Church, on the bank of the River Severn.

It is understood that these acts of vandalism are happening late at night and Dyfed Powys Police have increased patrols in the area to try to combat the issue.

PCSO Graham Jennings said: “We welcome any information that may help us with our lines of inquiry.

“This can be done via the phone by contacting us on 101, Crimestoppers or alternatively you can complete an online report form via our website: www.dyfed-powys.police.uk, following the steps provided.

“We appreciate your vigilance and assistance with this matter.”

Cllr Val Howard, East ward town councillor, expressed her concern for buildings and gardens, which is the burial ground of Newtown’s Robert Owen.

She added: “Many visitors of our town go to see the church and gardens, to see them vandalised saddens me.

“This mindless act has taken place on such historic buildings and gardens.”