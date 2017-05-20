Tributes paid to 'real star' from Welshpool

John Astley received the mace from then Welshpool Mayor Estelle Bleivas.

Tributes have been paid to a valued member of the Welshpool Community described as a ‘real star’.

The funeral in memory of John Astley, known as the mace bearer for Welshpool Town Council among many other roles, took place on May 8.

Mr Astley, born in Welshpool, began his life as a mechanical engineer at the Border Garage in Welshpool.

His early passions were tap dancing and music, which led on to drama, where he performed in musicals for the St Mary’s Players.

As a budding musician he tried to play most instruments, but settled on the drums, and during the mid 1960s was a member of the band The Kodax, who played in the famous Cavern Club in Liverpool.

One evening they even followed on to stage Alvin Stardust.

In 1963, John met Wendy and they married seven years later. In 1984 Wendy gave birth to their daughter Liann.

A big part of Welshpool life, he was a member of many clubs including the rugby club and the Conservative Club.

His working life was also very varied, as a mechanic, postman and his final employment at Derwas’.

Mayor Cllr Stephen Kaye has paid tribute to Mr Astley.

He said: “What gave John more pleasure and pride than anything was performing his role as mace bearer for Welshpool Town Council.

“John could not have done a better job.

“John was also involved in many other aspects of town council life including volunteering with the Air Show and taking on the role of chair of the Welshpool Carnival Committee.

“An overused expression when referring to someone is the term ‘character’. But John truly was one.

“Heaven has a new person in charge of the entertainment. Good luck getting him off the karaoke microphone.

“Although John has left us too soon, he without doubt led a full life.

“A life full of hard work, passionate debates, generosity, laughter and love for his family.

“John you will be sorely missed by family and friends.

“John was a real star in every respect.”