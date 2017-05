LLANFAIR United completed a clean sweep of honours by winning the Welsh Beef and Lamb Mid Wales Under 19s League on Wednesday.

A Josh Astley double and further goals from Gethin Stephens and Jac Roberts earned United a 4-0 win over Caersws at Waterloo Rovers' Maesydre.

Victory means United have completed a treble having already won the Central Wales Youth Cup and Llanidloes Town Mid Wales League Cup.