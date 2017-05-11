Latham Park to host weekend local cup final double header

NEWTOWN Football Club hosts a feast of football on Saturday.

The state of the art 3G facility is hosting back to back cup finals as the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League season reaches its climax.

A bumper crowd is expected to descend on Latham Park with two finals taking place on Saturday.

The Tanners Town Cup final provides the hors d'oeuvre when Honda Division One champions Waterloo Rovers take on Mitsubishi Division Two champions Bishops Castle Town at 2pm.

At 6pm the Robins Montgomeryshire League Cup final takes centre stage when Llanfair United Reserves and Caersws Reserves renew rivalries.

United will bid to prevent the Bluebirds the adding the trophy to the Village Cup won last month.

Cup secretary Bernie Jones said: “It promises to be a fantastic day of football.

“By having two finals at the same venue we hope supporters of all four clubs can enjoy both games and take advantage of the fantastic facilities at Latham Park.

“All four clubs have done exceptionally well to reach the final and we hope the finals will be well contested and provide great entertainment for what we hope will be a large gate.”

The last remaining Montgomeryshire League cup competition is also at its final stage following the Mid Wales Trophies Consolation Cup semi finals in midweek.

At the time the County Times went to press derby rivals Berriew Reserves and Abermule Reserves were in semi-final action at the Talbot Field while Llanymynech were hosting Kerry Reserves.

The winners will meet in the final with a date and venue to be confirmed.