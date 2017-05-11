Davies blasts Rea for his “arrogance”

CHAZ Davies has blasted World Superbike (WSBK) Championship leader Jon Rea.

Davies refused to accept the Kawasaki ace’s apology after the Irishman was accused of risking a serious accident by purposely sabotaging the Ducati rider’s final qualifying lap in the fourth round of the championship in Holland a fortnight ago.

The Presteigne star revealed the two time champion’s arrogance following the incident had further angered him in the build-up to the next round in Italy this weekend.

“This sport is dangerous and there isn’t much more dangerous than a rider touring on the racing line,” said Davies. “Add a touring rider into the path of other riders during the last lap of Superpole and it’s another level of danger.

“My second qualifying lap was underway and at the second intermediate split I was 0.051 outside of my previous lap.

“I saw Rea as I exited turn five onto the back straight, he took a long look over his shoulder through turn six and with that I expected him to move aside on what is a seriously fast part of the circuit.

“He stayed on that line and I had already backed out of committing to turn seven at the very last split second on corner entry as I could see the potential for a massive accident.

“Rea again looked behind and I felt the need to wake him up to the severity of what just happened so I hit him on the arm as I passed and hurtled some gestures his way.”

However Davies was left livid at Rea’s response in the pits when the Irishman blamed him for their near collision.

“There was everything but a simple apology which would had instantly diffused the situation but his arrogance was off the scale and only begrudgingly offered his hand as an apology,” said Davies. “As far as I was concerned it was not genuine so I declined.

“It was clear for all of us to see he knew I was coming and endangered both of us with his underhand games. I’d expect fairer play from a novice, let alone a double World champion.”

Davies insisted Rea had form for such antics and had received support from other riders.

“A few riders have had th same issues, if Rea sees you as a threat he’s willing to play those cards but on this occasions he took things too far.”