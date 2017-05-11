Duggan and Davies set to take relegated Bulls by horns

BUILTH Wells’ promotion bid will be led by two stalwart players next season.

The Bulls have been relegated from division one west central of the Swalec League and will return to the second division next season.

Outgoing coach Nick Howells signed off his tenure with a 17-15 victory at home to promotion chasing Bonymaen last week and has backed his successors to use the result as a springboard.

Ben Duggan and Gethin Davies will take on coaching duties next season with Howells confident the internal appointments will pay dividends.

“Both Ben and Gethin have played for the club for many years and know what the club is about,” said Howells. “Both know the club wants to get back into the first division as soon as possible.

“I am confident they will do well and are the right men to guide the club back, hopefully next season.”

Howells paid tribute to his players after giving him the send off he had hoped.

“We played exceptionally against a top team and thoroughly deserved to win,” said Howells. “It shows we have the players in the squad to play at this level.

“Although we have been relegated I am confident the squad is going to benefit from this season and be capable of bouncing back in the future.

“We have won the second division in the past and I am sure the new coaching team and the players will be confident of doing so again, whether it be next season or otherwise.”