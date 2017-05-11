Regional women’s side to launch

WOMEN’S rugby across the region will be spearheaded by a new senior side next season.

It has been confirmed Rygbi Gogledd Cymru (RGC), the regional club for North Wales, will form a senior women’s team having established under 18s and 15s sides in recent years.

Women’s rugby co-ordinator Dave Roberts said: “This as a brilliant opportunity for our players to play representative rugby and push on for international honours.

“It also means that whatever rugby goals our young players have, they have access in North Wales.”

WRU regional coordinator and Welsh Women’s international Rachel Taylor added. “The creation of a RGC women’s side is a huge step forward for our region.

“With cluster rugby blooming and the current success of the men’s team now is a great opportunity for the women in our region to be a part of the positive movement in RGC’s history.”