OSIAN Pryce will not be competing in the Plains Rally, the third round of the Pirelli MSA Welsh Forest Rally Championship, which starts in Welshpool this weekend.

The Aberangell driver, together with Llanfyllin-based co driver Dale Furniss, top the championship and are are notable absentees from the entry list.

Competitors will leave Welshpool from 8am to tackle eight special stages in the Dyfi Forest complex.