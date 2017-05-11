Saints part ways with their ‘Darling’

CARL Darlington has called time on his career with Dafabet Welsh Premier champions TNS.

The assistant manager departs Park hall in search of “new challenges” and insisted the Oswestry club were well placed to maintain its dominance of Welsh football.

Darlington returned to Park Hall for a second spell after being surprisingly sacked by Vanarama Conference club Wrexham in 2015.

Darlington said: “Over the past four seasons TNS have won 10 out of 12 trophies, which is a credit to Craig Harrison as the manager and also support given by the board. I feel I’m leaving TNS in the strongest position the club has been in for years.

“TNS broke domestic and world records this season, winning the league by 27 points; scoring over 101 goals in 32 games and creating a new World Record with 27 consecutive wins.’

“I’m leaving the club as a free agent and will be looking to seek a new challenge in order to develop myself further. This decision was extremely hard as everyone wants to be successful and consecutively win honours.

“This is exactly what I had at TNS that has been designed over many years. I know that leaving the club, I will always be part of this history and I’m very proud of my personal achievements at the club.

“The players have been outstanding and are such a credit to the football club. The intensity they have trained every day for an 11 month season is testament to them and they deserve their rewards.

“I would also like to say a special goodbye to the fans who have always made me welcome.”

TNS chairman Mike Harris insisted Darlington would always have a place at TNS.

“We thank him for the positive input he has made into the development of our coaches and players and he is always welcome back at Park Hall,” said Harris.

