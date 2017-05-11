Llanrhaeadr end Red Kites’ double dreams

LLANRHAEADR will meet Berriew in the final of the Spar Mid Wales League Cup final at Carno on Saturday (2.30).

The villagers booked their final date with a midweek semi-final victory over league champions Rhayader Town who saw their double dreams end in a 3-1 defeat at Berriew.

Iain Edmunds gave Llanrhaeadr the lead from the penalty spot but Ifan Burrell’s equaliser forced extra-time.

Cheered by a large travelling support, the villagers would come to dictate extra-time with goals from Chris Aitken and Iwan Matthews enough to secure their final berth.

Meanwhile it has been confirmed Llanrhaeadr will contest the semi-finals of the MP Foulkes Montgomeryshire Cup against Abermule.

Llanrhaeadr were 3-1 ahead with five minutes remaining when their quarter-final at home to Carno was abandoned due to injury last week with a replay at first expected.

However competition organisers have now decided to award Llanrhaeadr the tie with the date and venue of their semi-final to be confirmed.

