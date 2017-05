IT HAS been a memorable few weeks for the Astley brothers of Llanfair Caereinion.

The talented brothers are both enjoying impressive seasons.

While Josh starred with a hat-trick as Llanfair United celebrated being crowned Central Wales under 19s Cup winners, brother Ryan has been on international duty for Wales.

The Everton academy player captained Wales under 16s in a junior international tournament in Cyprus against the host nation, Albania and San Marino.