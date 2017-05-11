Llanfair close on clean sweep of silverware

Llanidloes Town U19s Lge Cup Final

LLANFAIR United closed on a potential treble with a 3-1 win over Welshpool Town in the final of the Llanidloes Town Mid Wales Under 19s League Cup.

United have already won the Central Wales Youth Cup and at the time of going to press were set to take on Caersws in the Welsh Beef and Lamb Mid Wales Under 19s League championship play-off.

Callum Foulkes broke the deadlock with his 13th minute free-kick from 30 yards separating the sides after the break.

Josh Astley struck early in the second-half before Jac Roberts sealed United’s victory with 20 minutes remaining.

To their credit the younger Welshpool side reduced the arrears with a late consolation from Josh Gethin after the staunch Llanfair defence, led by captain Gethin Stephens, was finally breached.

Llanfair manager Luke Gethin said: “It was a good final, Welshpool played well and could have got more from the game if it was not for our defence.”

Welshpool manager Vaughan Harding added: “It was a good experience for our lads and this team will only get better in the next few seasons.”