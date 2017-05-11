Davies delight as Aberaeron enjoy their finest hour

Central Wales Cup Final

Aberaeron 2

Rhayader Town 1

MATTIE Davies etched his name into club history with his brace inspiring Aberaeron to their greatest glory after seeing off Rhayader Town to lift the Central Wales Cup.

The Red Kites went into the final at Aberystwyth Town’s Park Avenue ground as favourites having been crowned Spar Mid Wales League One champions a fortnight earlier.

However Aberaeron underlined their credentials with several early chances with Davies and Mike Gornall firing wide.

Despite Rhayader dominating possession the Seasiders defence, marshalled by Sion Clark, ensured the Red Kites were unable to penetrate and it was the underdogs who led midway through the half with Davies volleying home.

However the Kites hit back to level just before the break when Dan Bourne was dispossessed striding out of his own defence with Gareth Hughes and Joe Wozencraft linking to feed Rhys Thomas whose cross was steered home by Richie Powell.

The second-half proved a frustrating affair with neither side able to build any momentum as the final came to be dominated the whistle of the referee.

The only real chance had seen Davies volley wide from distance following a fine pass by Gornall

Extra-time would follow with the first-half resulting in deadlock as both sides struggled as players tired.

With seven minutes remaining of the second-half of extra-time the Seasiders had launched a long ball forward which found Gareth Severs who released Davies.

Davies outpaced the Rhayader defence before blasting an unstoppable volley beyond Rhayader goalkeeper Joe Prosser to spark wild scenes on the touchlines.

The Red Kites bombarded the Aberaeron defence for the rest of the final but the Seasiders were not to be denied and held out to celebrate their greatest glory.