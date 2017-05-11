Students cause shock with ER Jenkins glory

TRISTAN Harris was the hero with two goals as Aberystwyth University were crowned ER Jenkins Cup winners at Llanidloes on Friday evening.

The final was played on a difficult surface which finalists Churchstoke struggled to adapt with the Students, cheered on by a large, vocal travelling support, lifting the cup.

The Students threatened as Liam Powell fired wide inside the opening minute before Ali Palmer and Chris Warden spurned openings.

However on 25 minutes the Students led when a launched throw from Powell was met by Harris to head past Churchstoke goalkeeper Nick Lewis.

The Students doubled their lead just before the break with Palmer latching onto Matthew Hunton’s cross field ball to volley home in style.

It was all over on the hour with Harris completing his brace with a header after the Churchstoke defence once again failed to clear Powell’s throw.

Churchstoke reduced the arrears with 15 minutes remaining with Trevor Dunham giving his side some cause for hope.

However University goalkeeper Filip Lisczyk would settle the Students nerves by denying Churchstoke further reward as his side held out to lift the cup.

Churchstoke can be consoled by their promotion to the third tier next season as runners-up in Spar Mid Wales League Two.

Spokesman Chris Haycock said: “To be fair, Aberystwyth University were well prepared and thoroughly deserved their win. They coped with the poor pitch much better than we did.”