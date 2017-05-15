Llandrindod Mayor on county council and Lib Dems take South

AFTER a year as Mayor of Llandrindod Wells, Councillor Jon Williams has now been elected as County Councillor for Llandrindod East/West.

Peter Roberts was elected as Welsh Liberal Democrat Councillor for Llandrindod South and Gary Price has returned as Welsh Conservative Councillor for Llandrindod North.

Cllr Williams is an Independent on the council and was voted in ahead of Keith Tampin, the previous councillor for the ward and also chair of the council.

Reacting to the result, Cllr Williams said: “It was great, I was really pleased. I only stood to try and do more for the town.

“Most of the voters aren’t happy with the county council. As an independent, hopefully I can make a difference.

“Hopefully people saw what I was about and that I am purely for the town, that is the feed back I had. People were supportive and it has been quite humbling.”

Cllr Gary Price is pleased to be returning to county hall.

He said: “I’m very happy to have been reelected, I was ecstatic when I heard the result. We have got lots of new and fresh faces in the Conservatives who will be working 110 per cent for the constituents to make sure the council is working for them.”

“I’d like to thank the people of Llandrindod North for trusting me with this position and those that helped with the campaign.”

New councillor for Llandrindod South, Pete Roberts was contacted via phone for comment, though was unavailable for interview in time for print.

Looking at their plans for the area, Cllr Williams added: “I am Independent and the group had a meeting today (Tuesday), it looks like we all have the same or similar ideas.

“The big one is education and stability there.

“We need the right outcome for our schools. Not just go for the financially better option, we need to put communities and pupils first.

“Other big issues will be recycling, refuse collection, and social care.”

Sharing a focus on education is Cllr Claire Mills who is a first time county councillor for nearby Llanyre.

Conservative Cllr Mills said: “I am excited and looking forward to getting in to county hall.

“Children and young people are a focus for myself as I am a teacher by trade. I want to extend the opportunities for them.”