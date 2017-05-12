Newtown school targeted by vandals again

A special school has been targeted by vandals for the second time in a month.

Staff at Ysgol Cedewain in Newtown were horrified on Monday morning when they arrived at the school to find obscene graffiti scrawled in the playground.

It comes just weeks after the school called for the vandals to stay away, following an incident over the Easter holidays that saw damage caused to roof tiles and a bin.

The plea has been repeated this week amid fears that the incidents will escalate as they did when the school was targeted by a similar spate of damage four years ago.

“We are having a real spate of problems at the moment,” said Neil Jones, Ysgol Cedewain’s business manager.

“We have CCTV and it appears to be the same group. It looks like they are really here nightly.

“Last time it was roof tiles and a bin, this time it was obscene graffiti.

“We had to close part of the park area while the caretaker removed it. It is a waste of our time, trawling through the CCTV and having to remove the graffiti.”

To add insult to injury, the brazen group were back at the school the following night, despite hundreds of people sharing a Facebook post stating that the CCTV had been passed to the police.

Mr Jones added: “There is a public footpath running through the school site, and they are accessing both parts of the school from that.

“When this happened four years ago, the problem escalated over about 12 weeks, very quickly.

“We feel that when people go unchallenged it goes from bad to worse. It isn’t looking good at the moment.

“We have launched a Facebook campaign and we have had fantastic support from the local public, which is great.

“It is a local problem around this area, but we did see an end to it last time so hopefully we will again.”

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of criminal damage at Ysgol Cedewain, in Newtown, that occurred some time over the weekend of May 6-7.

“The children’s playground was vandalised with offensive graffiti.

“The damage is likely to have been caused between 3pm and 7pm on Sunday, May 7, as there are believed to have been unauthorised people on the site between these times.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Newtown police on 101.