Powys worst in seatbelt clampdown

MORE people were caught not wearing their seatbelts in Dyfed-Powys than anywhere else in Wales during a two-week clampdown.

The All Wales Seatbelt Campaign carried out in March saw 854 drivers and passengers fined for committing seatbelt offences.

Of these, 400 were stopped by Dyfed-Powys Police, while North Wales Police recorded just nine offenders in the same period.

Dyfed-Powys Police took the lead on the campaign, warning drivers they are risking their lives by not wearing belts, and cracking down on motorists and passengers who refused to belt up.

They were out spreading the message that not wearing a seatbelt can be a fatal decision even on short, familiar journeys and at low speeds, and that drivers are responsible for ensuring that passengers under 14 are wearing a seatbelt, or using the correct child restraint for their height and age.

Assistant Chief Constable Liane James said: “Wearing a seatbelt is such a simple, easy thing to do.

“As police officers, we see the consequences of driving without a seatbelt all too often at crash scenes.

“While you will face a fine if you are caught without your seatbelt on, the key message we are trying to get across is that wearing a seatbelt really could mean the difference between life and death – and that applies just as much to passengers as it does to drivers and it also endangers other people within the car.

“It’s such a simple act to carry out and we will continue to work closely with our partners in tackling these issues.”

Motorists and passengers who choose to risk their lives by not wearing a seatbelt could receive a £100 on-the-spot fine or be summonsed to court, where they could face fines of up to £500.

Susan Storch, chair of Road Safety Wales, added: “With children and young people learning directly from adults, Road Safety Wales would appeal to those drivers and passengers across Wales, who continue to flout the seatbelt law, to reconsider their attitude and behaviour.

“Protecting yourself and sending the right message to others is a very simple undertaking which could save lives.

“Whatever the journey, do the right thing and buckle up.”