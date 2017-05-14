Montgomeryshire candidates line up for snap election

GLYN Davies is going for double Conservative joy on the back of the party’s successful council election as candidates begin on their general election campaign trails.

With nearly all candidates’ names for the Montgomeryshire election announced, Mr Davies told the County Times this week he will be fighting hard to hold his seat in Westminster for another five years.

He was encouraged by the local election results and wants to emulate that in the general election on June 8.

He said: “For the last few weeks my focus has been on the council elections, which we achieved amazing results in.

“Now attention moves to the General Election, and I am throwing myself into it 100 per cent.

“It is such an important election, to have a strong leadership going into Brexit.

“Locally in Montgomeryshire, it is not going to be easy, it never is. That is why we need to work as hard as we can and I will be.

“We had a lot of joy with the council elections and the councillors have pledged to come out and help my campaign.”

Jane Dodds, who will be gunning for the seat at the second attempt, was out canvassing in Machynlleth this week.

She has attacked Mr Davies, claiming he has “done nothing” for healthcare in Montgomeryshire in seven years and has urged people to vote local and vote Lib Dem.

She said: “We’ve been targeting north areas, Llanrhaeadr, Llanfyllin, Llansantffraid and we are continuing to talk to people.

“Views are positive, our message is about an opposition to the Conservatives and people don’t want a stronger majority for them.

“They’ve done well in the local elections, but so did we, we took a Tory seat in Newtown.

“In seven years, Glyn Davies has done nothing to improve healthcare services and that is what we will do.

“They’ve deteriorated if anything.

“We will fight for schools, education, healthcare and we are fighting this election.

“We are going to fight hard.”

Plaid Cymru’s Aled Morgan Hughes had party leader Leanne Wood backing his campaign in Machynlleth as he looks for a positive election after Plaid claimed two seats in last week’s council elections.

Politics graduate Iwan Wyn Jones will fight the Labour seat and wants to provide a fairer government for all, not just for the few.

He said: “I am particularly concerned about the damage Tory policies are doing to young people in Montgomeryshire and across the country.

“There is a great need for more affordable housing and for improvements in working practices.

“Working poverty and zero hour contracts prevent young people like myself from getting a good start in their lives.”

Mr Jones fought for the Assembly seat in Ceredigion last year and believes his youth could be a help in the June 8 election.

He added: “I believe that my youth is an advantage. Young people across Montgomeryshire have the answers to the problems facing society.

“By standing up for them and the whole community, I can provide fresh new ideas for achieving greater prosperity for our region and a fairer society for all.”

UKIP and the Green Party are yet to announce their candidates.

Mr Jones will be in Llanidloes this Saturday, May 13. He will be in the market and around town in the morning, and will attend a public meeting in the Community Centre at 2pm.

n Week by week coverage of the election will begin in next week’s County Times.