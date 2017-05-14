Fight for Brecon and Radnorshire MP's seat begins

COUNTY Councillor James Gibson-Watt will standing for the Liberal Democrats as they look to re-claim Brecon and Radnorshire back from the Conservatives.

After Chris Davies announced he would stand to preserve his seat after two years in office, the Lib Dems, the main opposition in Powys, announced Mr Gibson-Watt, Liberal Democrat leader on Powys County Council, as their candidate.

The candidate, is a local businessman, based near Hay-on-Wye, who re-claimed his Glasbury council seat last week, increasing his majority to 367.

He said: “To fight this election for the Welsh Liberal Democrats is a real honour.”

“I have lived in Brecon and Radnorshire my entire life and it has been my family’s home for generations.

“I know the issues in our communities and have worked and campaigned with great Liberal representatives for this area like Richard Livsey and Roger Williams.

“I look forward to working alongside Kirsty Williams to protect our vital local services from the damage being done by this Conservative Government.

“Local people I speak to are very concerned about the impact a Tory hard Brexit will have on constituencies like Brecon and Radnorshire. The Welsh Liberal Democrats and I are committed to protecting our place in the Single market and standing up for local people.”

Tory Mr Davies, who is hoping to continue his reign two years after taking the area from the Lib Dems, believes every vote counts.

He said his team have been “pounding the roads” on their election campaign.

He said: “It’s going very well, the support for Theresa May on the doorsteps is good.

“Every vote counts, we’ve been out for a while now targeting votes, and pounding the roads and the lanes.”

Despite Powys being a blue area now, Mr Davies said nothing is a certainty.

He added: “We will take nothing for granted, we’ve been out on the streets and we know we have to get every vote.”

Standing against Mr Davies and Mr Gibson-Watt, will be Dan Lodge for the Labour Party, and Plaid Cymru’s candidate will be Kate Heneghan.

At the time of going to press the Green Party and UKIP hadn’t announced their candidates