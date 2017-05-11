Hundreds of tributes to man who died near Bishops Castle

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to a mechanic who died alongside his pet dog when his car overturned in the early hours of the morning.

Alex Horrocks, known to friends as Ozzy, died when his car overturned just outside Bishops Castle in the early hours of Monday, May 8.

Emergency services were called to the one-vehicle crash on the A488 between Clun and Colebatch at around 12.15am.

Following the news, family and friends took to social media to pay their tributes to the former Bishops Castle High School student.

A spokesperson for the family said: “Sadly, Alex Ozzy Horrocks passed away last night along with his buddy Fletcher.

“Once we know what’s going on we will let everyone know in turn. He will be missed dearly by all of his family and friends.”

Mr Horrocks, in his 30s, was of the family that runs Horrocks Coach Travel in Lydbury North.

Former Mayor of Bishops Castle Karen Bavastock, who runs a garage in the town, paid tribute.

She said: “He was a customer of ours at the garage, and I know his family, and I was so saddened to hear the news.

“I wish every sympathy to the family, it is a tragic waste of a young life.”

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police added: “A Nissan Navara Aventura was travelling from the direction of Clun, towards Colebatch.

“It is believed that the vehicle left the carriageway and came to rest on the offside grass verge.

“The driver, a man in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

“Officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident, who saw the vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven prior to the collision or who can help with the investigation.”

On Mr Horrock’s Facebook page, friends paid emotional tributes.

Jevan Hopwood said: “Such sad news, rest in peace Ozzy. You will be sorely missed old buddy.”

Glenda Morris added: “Why oh why do these terrible things happen.

“Thinking of you all, and the gut wrenching sadness we all feel. A lovely lad and will always be remembered.”

Katy Edmiston said Mr Horrocks had an effect on other people’s lives, and added: “Shocked and saddened by this terrible news.

“Ozzy you were a big part of so many of our lives growing up, you will be remembered.”

Among other friends, Alex Hough added: “I will always remember those crazy teenage years in the shire that we shared together fondly.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends who were lucky enough to know him.”

And Joe Hill said: “You are one of the most loyal friends I could ever have wished for.

“I am honoured to have the privilege of your presence in my life.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a rapid response vehicle attended the incident, but it became apparent that nothing could be done to save the driver.

Initial concerns about a potential second patient led to a search of the area by police and fire crews, but no-one else was hurt.

n Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 0007s of May 9.