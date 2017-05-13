Film on Llanfyllin Workhouse up for award

THE Workhouse film ‘Ghosts of the Workhouse’ has been nominated for the John Hefin award.

The award for the best Welsh language short film is part of the Carmarthen Bay Film Festival, a qualifying event for BAFTA Cymru.

The film ‘Ysbrydion y Wyrcws’ – ‘Ghosts of the Workhouse’ was screened on May 9 and the Gala Award Ceremony took place yesterday (May 11) at the Stradey Park Hotel, Llanelli.

The film was made by Philip Lane of Beehouse Films and the Llanfyllin Dolydd Building Preservation Trust with the help of the Heritage Lottery Fund.

It was directed by Grace Goulding and stars actors from the community led by Tom Morris from Llanrhaeadr.

Others involved in the project include: Beth Macdonald, Jessie Vaughan, Kit Carter and Emma Lincoln.

Producer John Hainsworth said: “It’s great to have this recognition of the hard work and talent shown by our brilliant team who created such a fine film on a tiny budget. We’re looking forward to celebrating their achievement.”

The film, along with its English version and accompanying displays, gained further recognition last week when the Workhouse History Centre received a commendation from the Association for Heritage Interpretation in its Community Projects category sponsored by the Canal and River Trust.

The judges said: “We are commending the Workhouse History Centre for its good aims which are provoking and insightful, and the connection made between present-day conditions and historical.

“There is a very good vision and plan for the building which is grounded in a strong community led project that has achieved a lot. The project approached the exhibition from a good understanding that visitors relate to stories about people.”

The films can be seen on demand at the Workhouse History Centre which is open daily free of charge.

A fresh dimension will be added when the new Oral History Listening Post will be unveiled at a History Day at the Workhouse on May 13.