Motorcyclist, 67, killed in collision near Machynlleth is named

A 67-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist who died after a traffic collision in Aberhosan near Machynlleth has been named.

Malcolm Willis, from the Telford area, died on Monday, May 8 after a collision involving the silver Kawasaki he was riding and a red Xsara Picasso.

A tribute from Mr Willis' family said: “Beloved father and grandfather whose passion was motorcycles. He will be terribly missed and never ever forgotten. He is in our hearts as long as they still beat.”

The collision occurred at approximately 9.30am and police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who was traveling along that stretch of road at the time.

Witnesses are urged to call 101, quoting Ref: 059 of May 8