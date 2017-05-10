Man in his 30s killed in A488 Clun crash

Police are appealing for any witnesses to a fatal collision that took place in the early hours of Monday morning between Colebatch and Bishops Castle.

The collision took place on the A488 at approximately 12.14am, where a Nissan Navara Aventura was travelling from the direction of Clun, towards Colebatch.

It is believed that the vehicle left the carriageway and came to rest on the offside grass verge.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident, who saw the vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven prior to the collision or who can help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 0007s of 8 May.