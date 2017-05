A 67-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a car in Aberhosan, near Machynlleth.

The collision, involving a red Xsara Picasso and a silver Kawasaki motorcycle, happened at 9.30am on Monday morning.

Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that a 67-year-old man riding the motorbike has died as a result of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was travelling along that stretch of road at the time, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Ref: 059 of May 8.