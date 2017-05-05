Results of the town and community council elections in Radnorshire

Five wards in Radnorshire went to the polls yesterday to decide their new community councillors.

The four councillors elected onto Knighton Town Council for the West ward are Sally Ann Vaughan (230 votes), Tom Clough (144), Brendan Gerard Thomas Rogers (132), and Michael George Maurice Harding (122). Narrowly missing out were Roger Bright (105) and Sarah Scotford 97).

Three councillors have also been elected for Penybont (Llandegley ward). Liz Watkins came out on top with 65 votes, followed by Janet Ingram (49) and Alison Cora Lawrence (38). Losing out by just one vote was Patrick Robert Doherty (37), follwed by Andrew Joost Willemsen (31).

Presteigne (Town ward) was the most hotly contested community council ward, with 15 candidates for nine seats.

Colin Kirkby (520 votes), Trevor Owens (452) and Rory Jones Bennett (440) were the biggest winners. Also elected were Rose Lane Bamford, Garry Richard Banks, Beverley Jane Baynham, Pamela Mary Linnett, Nicholas Aaron Rogers, and Wendy Anne Toomey.

Beguildy Community Council (Beguildy Ward) saw one of the closest contests, with just a few votes between each of the five candidates vying for four seats. Edward Harris took the biggest share of the vote with 85, follwed by Michael Richard Morgan and Paul Jeremy Barrett with 79 each. The last seat went to Chris Thomas with 76, narrowly beating Brian Richard Thomas who received 72 votes.

It was similarly close in Llanbister, where voters were tasked with chosing seven councillors out of eight candidates. Claiming a seat were Wayne David Bowen (107 votes), Geoff Morgan (106) and Marc Lindsey Williams (100), as well as Raymond John Lewis, Janet Elizabeth Thomas, and Darren Rogers. The final seat was clinched by Gwyn Morgan, who beat Matthew Robert Williams by 82 votes to 79.