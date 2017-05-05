Montgomeryshire's community council election results are in

The results in the town and community council elections across Powys are now coming in.

Just 17 communities in the county went to the polls yesterday in these votes, with all others uncontested.

In Montgomeryshire, Caersws was the first community to have been declared.

The new community councillors are: Les George (214 votes), Phil Breese (183), Ioan Astley (143), Pippa Pemberton (123), David Neil Francil (122) and Andrew Davies Wallbank (108). Cllr Pemberton represents the Wales Green Party, while the rest are Independent.

They beat Timothy Paul Calvin-Thomas (93), Lib Dem candidate David john Collington (69), and Richard Burrows (32).

The results are also in for Llandrinio and Arddleen (Llandrinio Ward). The new councillors are Lucy Margaret Roberts (180), Hubert Vincent Jones (138 votes), Alec Anthony White (129), Leigh Rosemary O'Connor (108), and Brian Clifford Foulkes (91).

The two unsuccessful candidates were Meirionwen Weston (72) and Peter Ronald Weston (55).

In Newtown (Llanllwchaiarn West), John Stephen Barker came out on top with 464 votes. He is joined by Richard Thomas Williams (325) and Ian Michael Childs (258), with Diane Gwendolyn Williams missing out with 224.

In Welshpool (Castle Ward), newly re-elected county councillor Phil Pritchard also retained his town council seat with 223 votes. Richard Church was close behind (212), follwed by Hazel Evans (191), and Julie Ellis (173).

Nicola Morris, who joined the town council in a by-election in December, has lost her seat with just 142 votes. Also missing out in the ward was Penny Vingoe, with 51.

Machynlleth was hotly contested, with 13 candidates vying for 12 seats. The new Town Councillors are Monica Atkins, Geraint Wynne Davies, Noella Elliott, Richia Gaskell, James Douglas Goodband, James Alan Honeybill, Glenda Lynne Jenkins, Tony Jones, Ann Moira Macgarry, Rhydian Llyr Mason, Syliva Rowlands and John Michael Williams.