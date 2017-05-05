A mix of old and new councillors win seats in Montgomeryshire in Powys County Council elections

Re-elected councillor Gareth Morgan chats to County Times chief reporter Jonny Drury at the count in Llanelwedd.

A mix of old and new names have been announced as Montgomeryshire's 34 county councillors as the local election counts draw to a close.

Of the 19 Conservative councillors in the new line-up, 14 are in Montgomeryshire. They will sit alongside 15 Independents, three Lib Dems and two Plaid Cymru councillors representing the Shire.

Familiar faces who have held on to their seats are former PCC Leader David Jones for Guilsfield, Peter Lewis for Llanfyllin and Montgomery's Stephen Hayes.

A number of new faces will be heading to County Hall, taking the places of long-standing councillors who have stepped down.

Four new councillors have been elected in Newtown, replacing councillors who have vacated. They are joining Joy Jones (Independent) who was returned unapposed for Newtown East.

Former Lib Dem seat Newtown Llanllwchaiarn North was won by the Conservatives' Daniel Rowlands, while Russell George's (Conservative) old seat Newtown Central was claimed by Lib Dem David Selby. The Conservatives also took over Newtown's other two seats, both formerly Independent, with Alan Neil Morrison and Mark Barnes winning in the South and West wards respectively.

Llanfair Caereinion's out-going mayor and continuing town councillor Gareth Jones (Independent) takes the reigns from former PCC Chair Viola E Evans, who has stood down after 18 years.

Also stepping aside after 18 years was another former PCC Chairman, Roche Davies, whose Llandinam seat was won by Karl Lewis of the Welsh Conservatives.

The out-going mayor of Llanidloes has also been elected to the county council. The Welsh Conservatives' Phyl Davies will be representing Blaen Hafren, but remains a Llanidloes Town Councillor.

Llanidloes' own county councillor, Welsh Lib Dem Gareth Morgan, fought off three opponents to claim a convincing victory.

One noteable change is in Llanwddyn, where Plaid Cymru's Bryn Davies beat Darren Mayor with more than 10 times the votes - 192 to 17 - as well as two other candidates. This was the only ward in Montgomeryshire where an existing councillor re-standing did not retain their seat.

Plaid Cymru's other seat is in Glantwymyn, going to Graham Elwyn Vaughan.

There was no change in Welshpool, with Independents Phil Pritchard and Graham Breeze, and Lib Dem Francesca Jump, all retaining their seats.

Four Montgomeryshire seats were uncontested - Newtown East (Joy Jones), Machynlleth (Mike Williams), Churchstoke (Michael Jones) and Meifod (Jonathan Wilkinson).

Across Powys, the make-up of the new council is as follows:

Independent 30 (-15)

Conservative 19 (+10)

Lib Dem 13 (+2)

Labour 7 (-)

Plaid Cymru 2 (+2)

Green 1 (+1)

Vacant 1 (-)