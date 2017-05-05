THERE have been several notable upsets as the vote counting comes to a close in Llanelwedd.

Chair of the council, Keith Tampin lost out to Jon Williams for the most contested seat in the election, Llandrindod East/West.

Six candidates put themselves forward for the position which Councillor Williams clinched with 123 votes.

Cllr Williams has just come to the end of a year-long term as Mayor of Llandrindod Wells.

In Llanbadarn Fawr, cabinet member for environment and sustainability, John Powell (Independent) lost out to Martin Weale (Independent).

Cllr Weale received 274 votes while Mr Powell received 192.

Llandrindod Wells is also having a change in the South as Liberal Democrat candidate Peter Roberts has taken the seat from Conservative, Tom Turner.

Presteigne's Garry Banks was the Independent county councillor for the area, but he has lost out to Beverley Baynham, also an Independent.

In Knighton the Independents took the seat previously held by Conservative Peter Medlicott.

Cllr Ange Williams received 659 votes to Mr Medlicott's 302.