ASHLEY Williams took on the gruelling North American Championship Ironman Texas this month.

The Newtown athlete, now living in the USA took on 140 miles and after 1:05 swimming, 5:50 on the bike and 3:44 on foot, Williams crossed the line ninth in his age group with a time of 10:50.

Williams missed out on a place in the World Championships by just four places and is now in contention for Great Britain.

Williams will now be competing in the New Orleans, Florida Santa Rose Iroman events.