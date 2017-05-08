Tribute to Llanfechain ambulance technician

THE Welsh Ambulance Service has paid a moving tribute to two of its colleagues lost in the line of duty, dedicating an ambulance in their honour.

On Friday, April 28, services for Phil Williams, an Emergency Medical Technician based in Welshpool, and John Clift, of the Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service based in Pwllheli, were held to coincide with Workers’ Memorial Day, an international day of remembrance for those who have lost their lives at work.

Phil, who was 58, died suddenly while on duty in February of last year, while John, who was 54, died following a road traffic collision involving two ambulances on the A499 in Pwllheli.

Family, friends and co-workers of the pair gathered to dedicate ambulance vehicles in their honour.

Richard Lee, the trust’s director of operations, said: “Between them, John and Phil helped hundreds if not thousands of people, many of whom would not be walking around Wales today if it wasn’t for their skill and commitment.

“Dedicating a vehicle in their honour will not bring our friends back, but it will hopefully act as a symbol of just how highly regarded they were and how much we cherish their memory.

“We might be one year on, but the shock and sorrow around John and Phil’s death is still very much felt today.

“We miss our colleagues dearly, and our thoughts remain with John and Phil’s family at this difficult time.”

Phil Williams had worked for the ambulance service for more than 30 years and lived in Llanfechain with his partner.

David Watkins, the trust’s locality manager for North Powys, said: “Phil is sorely missed by all of his colleagues in Welshpool and beyond.

“He was a true ‘petrol head’ who loved motorbikes, cars and campervans, so we think he’d be both proud and amused in equal amounts that we’d named a vehicle in his honour.”